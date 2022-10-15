Bismarck State College summer graduates - Oct. 15, 2022

Bismarck State College has announced those students who completed the coursework to graduate in summer 2022. Summer 2022 graduates were eligible to walk in the college’s 82nd commencement ceremony on May 13.
Area graduates are:
Baldwin -- Sutton Berg, certificate in lineworker (electrical).
Bismarck -- Elvis Acheampong, associate in arts and associate in science; Cathia Albeno, certificate in practical nursing; Kaleb Anderson, associate in arts and associate in science; Mersiha Arapovic, certificate in paramedic technology; Xavier Bedard, associate in arts and associate in applied science degree in carpentry (residential); Erica Bonsness, associate in arts and certificate of completion in Spanish I; Rebecca Burckhard, certificate in practical nursing; Cory Cannon, certificate in practical nursing; Evan Chaffee, associate in science; Kimberly Craven, certificate in practical nursing; Evan Erickson, certificate in power generation technology; Kendra Ford, certificate in practical nursing; Russell Ford, associate in arts; Amber Fox, associate in arts; McKenna Geerdes, certificate in practical nursing; Kelly Glovich, certificate in paramedic technology; Aliya Goetzfried, associate in arts; Anna Gronbeck, associate in arts and associate in science; Trey Haberlock, associate in science; Kaylyn Harris, associate in arts and associate in science; Shaynn Haugen, associate in applied science in cybersecurity and computer networks; Andrea Heekin, certificate in practical nursing; Tyler Heim, Bachelor of Applied Science in cybersecurity and information technology, certificate in computer networking,certificate in modern computing technologies, certificate in security and hacking; Lillyahna Keplin, certificate in practical nursing; Dylan Kolobakken, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Lucas Kramlich, certificate in automotive collision technology; Samantha Lawler, certificate in paramedic technology; Jamison Lincoln, certificate in automotive collision technology; Caden Luck, associate in applied science in cybersecurity and computer networks; Sage Marchus, certificate in practical nursing; Lyndon Mertz, associate in applied science in instrumentation and control technology; Grace Nagbe, certificate in practical nursing; Ethan Nielsen, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Kyah Osse, associate in arts; Bennett Paris, associate in applied science degree in paramedic technology; Carissa Pieterick, certificate in practical nursing; Zachary Renz, associate in applied science in agriculture industry and technology; Hannah Sandberg, associate in arts and an associate in science; Tytan Schiele, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Derek Schreiner, associate in science; Alexander Smith, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Dacotah Snow, associate in arts; Sabrina Stemen, certificate in practical nursing; Naomi Stocking, associate in applied science in welding; Shane Svalen, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Thessa Mede Taghon, associate in science; Evan Thompson, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Joelle Tobin, certificate in practical nursing; Lukas Turner, certificate in practical nursing; Tyler Verworn, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Jake Voeller, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; Ryan Voeller, automotive collision technology; Luke Weber, associate in arts; Katie Well, certificate in practical nursing; Laikyn Zietz, associate in arts and associate in science.
Lincoln -- Tera Sturre, certificate in practical nursing.
Mandan -- Dante Ames, associate in applied science in mass communication; Caitlyn Bauer, certificate in practical nursing; Debra Glass, certificate in practical nursing; Alyssa Hatzenbuhler, certificate in practical nursing; Jakob Mosbrucker, certificate in automotive collision technology; Maria Redfield, associate in applied science degree in paramedic technology; Kari Sabe, certificate in practical nursing; Melissa Weltikol, certificate in paramedic technology; Nichole Wilson, certificate in practical nursing.
Wilton -- Shelby Ell, associate in arts.