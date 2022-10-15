Bismarck State College summer graduates - Oct. 15, 2022

Bismarck -- Elvis Acheampong, associate in arts and associate in science; Cathia Albeno, certificate in practical nursing; Kaleb Anderson, associate in arts and associate in science; Mersiha Arapovic, certificate in paramedic technology; Xavier Bedard, associate in arts and associate in applied science degree in carpentry (residential); Erica Bonsness, associate in arts and certificate of completion in Spanish I; Rebecca Burckhard, certificate in practical nursing; Cory Cannon, certificate in practical nursing; Evan Chaffee, associate in science; Kimberly Craven, certificate in practical nursing; Evan Erickson, certificate in power generation technology; Kendra Ford, certificate in practical nursing; Russell Ford, associate in arts; Amber Fox, associate in arts; McKenna Geerdes, certificate in practical nursing; Kelly Glovich, certificate in paramedic technology; Aliya Goetzfried, associate in arts; Anna Gronbeck, associate in arts and associate in science; Trey Haberlock, associate in science; Kaylyn Harris, associate in arts and associate in science; Shaynn Haugen, associate in applied science in cybersecurity and computer networks; Andrea Heekin, certificate in practical nursing; Tyler Heim, Bachelor of Applied Science in cybersecurity and information technology, certificate in computer networking,certificate in modern computing technologies, certificate in security and hacking; Lillyahna Keplin, certificate in practical nursing; Dylan Kolobakken, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Lucas Kramlich, certificate in automotive collision technology; Samantha Lawler, certificate in paramedic technology; Jamison Lincoln, certificate in automotive collision technology; Caden Luck, associate in applied science in cybersecurity and computer networks; Sage Marchus, certificate in practical nursing; Lyndon Mertz, associate in applied science in instrumentation and control technology; Grace Nagbe, certificate in practical nursing; Ethan Nielsen, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Kyah Osse, associate in arts; Bennett Paris, associate in applied science degree in paramedic technology; Carissa Pieterick, certificate in practical nursing; Zachary Renz, associate in applied science in agriculture industry and technology; Hannah Sandberg, associate in arts and an associate in science; Tytan Schiele, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Derek Schreiner, associate in science; Alexander Smith, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Dacotah Snow, associate in arts; Sabrina Stemen, certificate in practical nursing; Naomi Stocking, associate in applied science in welding; Shane Svalen, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Thessa Mede Taghon, associate in science; Evan Thompson, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Joelle Tobin, certificate in practical nursing; Lukas Turner, certificate in practical nursing; Tyler Verworn, certificate in heating, ventilation and air conditioning; Jake Voeller, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; Ryan Voeller, automotive collision technology; Luke Weber, associate in arts; Katie Well, certificate in practical nursing; Laikyn Zietz, associate in arts and associate in science.