Bismarck State College spring graduates - July 9, 2022

The area students listed below completed the coursework to graduate from Bismarck State College at the end of the spring semester. The graduates were recognized at the college's 82nd commencement ceremony held May 13 at the Bismarck Event Center.
Almont — Dason Urlacher, certificate, lineworker (electrical).
Baldwin — Tanner Hofer, certificate, welding.
Bismarck — Jenna Anderson, associate in arts; Megan Anderson, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Shaye Anderson, associate in arts; Jonathan Arbach, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks and certificate, security and hacking and certificate, computer networking; Cody Backman, associate in arts and associate in science; Dylan Bader, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Jaiden Baker, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Esperance Banezerwe, associate in arts; Brady Bauer, certificate, welding; Brittany Bearsheart, two associate in arts; Brandon Benally, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Colman Berg, certificate, electronics technology; Lexie Berger, associate in arts; Autumn Beto, associate in arts; Taylor Betting, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Crystal Binstock, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Nathan Bjorndahl, associate in applied science, technical studies and certificate, welding; Haley Bohl, associate in arts and associate in science; Eleeshua Bohlen, associate in arts; MacKenzie Boone, associate in arts and associate in science; Emily Bosley, associate in arts; Grace Boyer, associate in arts, associate in science and certificate of completion, Spanish II; Maddysen Bring, associate in arts and associate in science; Christopher Cain, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Christian Castillo, associate in arts and certificate of completion, Spanish II; Alyssa Chambers, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Alecia Chapin, associate in arts; Hayden Christensen, certificate, electronics technology; Jodi Clayton, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, general; Evan Codenys, associate in science; Braden Conlon, associate in science; Cole Craven, certificate, computer networking and certificate, security and hacking; Jared Crutchfield, associate in applied science, lineworker (electrical); Carter Dammen, associate in arts; Sheena Delorme, associate in arts; Katie Dewald, certificate of completion, emergency medical technician; McKenzie DeWall, associate in arts; Autumn Dodd, associate in science; Kassandra DuBois, associate in arts and associate in science; Aris Eide, associate in arts and certificate of completion, Spanish II; Edward Ell, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, computer networking, certificate, modern computing technologies and certificate, offensive and defensive security; MaKayla Ellingson, associate in arts; Drew Ellison, associate in applied science, electronics/telecommunications technology and instrumentation and control technology; Chad Erickstad, associate in arts; Zane Falcon, certificate, automotive technology (engine performance/air conditioning); Jennifer Ferderer, associate in arts; Rylee Ferguson, certificate, carpentry (residential); Katie Fields, associate in arts and associate in science; Ryan Fifer, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Bethany Filler, associate in applied science, management (entrepreneurship); Faith Fischer, associate in science; Kaitlin Fiske, associate in arts and associate in science; Seth Fix, associate in science; Casidie Fladeland, associate in arts; Joshua Floberg, associate in arts; Justus Freidel, associate in applied science, lineworker (electrical); Paul Gellerman, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks and certificate, computer networking; Haleigh Gensburg, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Bryce Gillispie, associate in arts; Ronnee Glatt, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Jacob Goldade, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Connor Grahl, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Alicia Grimm, associate in science; Daniel Grzesik, associate in arts; Mark Haegele, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks, certificate, security and hacking and certificate, computer networking; Aeriana Haggin, certificate of completion, Spanish I; Austin Hartman, associate in arts; Aidan Hasby, certificate, electronics technology; Alivia Hauff, associate in arts; Riley Haugen, certificate, automotive technology (electrical/chassis); Jaxston Hausauer, certificate, carpentry (residential); Jason Hawn, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Matthew Heilman, associate in arts; Abigail Herman, associate in arts and associate in science; Parker Herring, associate in applied science, lineworker (electrical); Shannon Hintz, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Donna Hogue, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, computer networking, certificate, modern computing technologies, certificate, offensive and defensive security and certificate, security and hacking; Tate Hohbein, associate in applied science, welding; Jake Holt, associate in arts; Ty Hornbacher, associate in science; Hunter Horner, certificate, carpentry (residential); Griffin Jensen, associate in arts; Jared Jensen, associate in applied science, engineering technology; Tedi Jensen, associate in arts and associate in science; Sophia Jilek, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Brylie Johnson, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; Olivia Johnson, associate in science; Tanner Johnson, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Zachary Johnson, associate in arts; Mya Jose, associate in applied science, surgical technology; Kallie Kautzman, associate in arts; Parker Ketterling, associate in science; Braden Kocis, associate in applied science, energy services and renewable technology; Abigail Kopp, associate in arts and associate in science; Samuel Kraft, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Abigayle Kramer, associate in arts and associate in science; Orion Kruckenberg, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Kiana Krueger, associate in arts; Saffron Kulackoski, associate in arts; Danielle Landeis, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Garrett Langerud, associate in science and certificate of completion, geographic information systems technician; Taylor Lenertz, associate in applied science, surgical technology; Katie Lindgren, associate in arts; Taylor Lujan, associate in science; Jordan Lutz, certificate, computer networking; Justin Mahlum, associate in applied science, management and certificate of completion, insurance; Elsie Marchuk, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Alexander Marsh, associate in arts and associate in science; Riley Martin, associate in applied science, electronics/telecommunications technology; Haylee Mattern, associate in arts; Kiana Maxon, associate in science; Caleb McCallum, certificate, electronics technology; Megan McCarthy, associate in science and associate in applied science, surgical technology; Erik McGurren, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, modern computing technologies and certificate, offensive and defensive security; Erica McLean, certificate, computer networking and certificate, security and hacking; Jared Miller, certificate, electronics technology; Reynold Miller, certificate, automotive technology (electrical/chassis); Jaden Mitzel, associate in arts and associate in science; Robert Modin, certificate, computer networking; Lindsey Monger, associate in science; Alyencia Morales, associate in arts and associate in science; Douglas Morse, certificate of completion, emergency medical technician; Anthony Mosser, associate in arts; Paul Mueller, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Riley Mueller, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, computer networking, certificate, modern computing technologies and certificate, security and hacking; Daniel Murray, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Kelsie Murrey, associate in science; Cole Nelson, associate in arts; Kassandra Neuman, associate in arts and associate in science; George Niblick Jr., associate in applied science, power generation technology; Nyamahirwe Nyandatwa, associate in arts and associate in science; Romeo Offei, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Gary Olson, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Kyah Osse, associate in science; Lauren Oster, certificate of completion, geographic information systems technician; Tanner Palaniuk, certificate, automotive technology (electrical/chassis); Breanna Pederson, associate in arts; Michael Perreault, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Svetlana Peterson, associate in arts; Torrance Peterson, associate in arts; Ryan Phelps, associate in science; Jacob Porras, associate in applied science, digital audio production; Clark Preszler, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Elian Radoi, associate in arts and associate in science; Patrick Reiman, associate in science; Jace Reisenauer, associate in arts; Ryan Repnow, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Alexander Reuppel, associate in arts; Evan Richter, associate in arts; Ian Ritz, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Leilani Roehr, associate in arts; Alexis Roller, associate in arts; Carter Rost, associate in arts; William Rowe IV, associate in arts; Hunter Sabot, certificate, welding; Gavyn Sailer, associate in applied science, automotive collision technology; Jeffrey Savadel, associate in arts; Amy Schaff, associate in arts; Joshua Schaner, associate in arts; Braxtyn Schmaltz, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Leanna Schmidt, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Erin Schroeder, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Erin Schwalk, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, legal; Harrison Seil, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Lauren Senescall, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Shelby Sevilla, associate in science and associate in applied science, surgical technology; Terran Sheets, associate in arts; Alyssa Marie Simpron, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Natalia Sotomayor, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Natasha Southam, associate in arts; Allison Souther, associate in arts; Jamie Sprague, associate in applied science, management (entrepreneurship); Hannah St. Germain, associate in arts; Rowan Stanton, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Trina Stark, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Bradley Steier, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Samantha Stewart, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Justin Story, associate in applied science, process technology; Mason Stotz, associate in arts; Jager Stramer, associate in applied science, electronics/telecommunications technology; Aislynn Suess, associate in arts and associate in science; Nolan Swenson, certificate, automotive technology (engine performance/air conditioning); Taylor Terrasas, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Brennan Thomas, associate in arts; Shayla Tidaback, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Jackson Trottier, associate in arts; Kade Trottier, associate in arts; Reece Trottier, associate in arts and certificate of completion in athletic coaching; Talon Tschider, associate in science; Andrea Turner, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Nicholas Uhlich, associate in arts; Ashley Ulmer, associate in arts and associate in science; Tony Vera-Perez, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Jordan Walter, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Lucas Walz, associate in arts and associate in science; Noah Weaver, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks, certificate, security and hacking and certificate, computer networking; Allison Weisgarber, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Noah Welch, associate in arts; Keenan Welder, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology; Jacksen Welle, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Scout Wheeler, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Hannah Wilson, associate in science; Carrie Wolff, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Jamison Wuitschick, associate in science; Trenton Zainhofsky, associate in applied science, carpentry (residential); Yerouel Zamba, associate in arts; Dakota Zaun, associate in applied science, energy services and renewable technology; Jaiden Ziegler, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications.
Driscoll — Jonah Harter, certificate, welding.
Glen Ullin — Shannon Neuberger, associate in applied science, management.
Hebron — Taizalee Glass, associate in applied science, farm and ranch management (agribusiness).
Lincoln — Jessica Linder, associate in arts; Wayne McMahen, associate in applied science, electronics/telecommunications technology; Nathan Sheets, Lincoln, associate in arts; Jacob Zetocha, associate in arts and associate in science.
Mandan — Nolan Anderson, associate in arts; Kolten Barnhard, associate in arts; Megan Belmore, associate in science, medical laboratory technician; Payton Bender, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks and certificate, computer networking; Kimberlee Berger, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Mason Boehm, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Sierra Butler, associate in arts and associate in science; Miranda Clarys, associate in applied science, engineering technology; Julian Clemon, associate in applied science, management; Melanie Colon, associate in arts; Lewis Dobitz, associate in applied science, lineworker (electrical); Taylor Duben, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, general; Dylan Edinger, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Charles Emory, certificate of completion, emergency medical technician; Samantha Engen, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; Tara Fitzsimmons, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, medical; TrisTa Forsberg, associate in arts and associate in science; Drew Gerhardt, certificate, welding; Perry Grammond, associate in applied science, process technology; Riley Griffin, associate in arts; Rachel Hallendorff, associate in arts; Olin Halstengard, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Lamont Hardy, certificate, welding; Hunter Heinle, associate in applied science, carpentry (residential); Brittany Helm, associate in arts and associate in science; Brittini Herz, associate in arts and associate in science; Kambree Jahner, associate in arts; Quincy Kautzman, associate in arts; Kolton Kelsch, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology and certificate, electronics technology; Courtney Kershaw, associate in applied science, management; Kelsey Kreidt, associate in arts; Taylor Loerch, Mandan, associate in arts and associate in science; Wyatt McGee, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Olivia Mieras, associate in arts and associate in science; Karamea Miller, associate in science; Dawson Obrigewitch, associate in arts; Sahara Olson, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Orin Osse, associate in applied science, engineering technology; Savannah Peeples, associate in arts; Melissa Quaschnick, Mandan, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Ashley Ressler, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Myles Schlosser, associate in applied science, engineering technology; Benjamin Stein, associate in applied science, engineering technology; Elizabeth Sundby, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Wyatt Tecca, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Brooke Ternes, associate in arts; Tara Ternes, certificate, eligibility worker; Jenna Thompson, associate in science; Natalie Tokach, associate in arts and associate in science; Cole Trauger, associate in science; Cody Weinhandl, associate in applied science, process technology; Cody Werbelow-Miller, associate in applied science, management; Taylor Wilkie, associate in applied science, welding; Dylan Williams, associate in applied science, process technology; Jonathan Wingenbach, associate in arts; Cody Wizner, certificate, automotive technology (electrical/chassis).
Menoken — Lane Goehring, associate in arts and associate in science; Kristin Johnson, associate in arts; Ryan Morel, certificate, instrumentation and control technology.
New Salem — Jacob Gerstenberger, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Teanna Hintz, associate in science; Fayth Hoger, associate in applied science, farm and ranch management; Adam Morman, associate in applied science, farm and ranch management; Tayden Soupir, associate in applied science, process technology.
St. Anthony — Jana Schmidt, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse.
Wilton — Shelby Ell, associate in science.