Bismarck State College spring graduates - July 9, 2022

Bismarck — Jenna Anderson, associate in arts; Megan Anderson, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Shaye Anderson, associate in arts; Jonathan Arbach, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks and certificate, security and hacking and certificate, computer networking; Cody Backman, associate in arts and associate in science; Dylan Bader, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Jaiden Baker, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Esperance Banezerwe, associate in arts; Brady Bauer, certificate, welding; Brittany Bearsheart, two associate in arts; Brandon Benally, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Colman Berg, certificate, electronics technology; Lexie Berger, associate in arts; Autumn Beto, associate in arts; Taylor Betting, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Crystal Binstock, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Nathan Bjorndahl, associate in applied science, technical studies and certificate, welding; Haley Bohl, associate in arts and associate in science; Eleeshua Bohlen, associate in arts; MacKenzie Boone, associate in arts and associate in science; Emily Bosley, associate in arts; Grace Boyer, associate in arts, associate in science and certificate of completion, Spanish II; Maddysen Bring, associate in arts and associate in science; Christopher Cain, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Christian Castillo, associate in arts and certificate of completion, Spanish II; Alyssa Chambers, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Alecia Chapin, associate in arts; Hayden Christensen, certificate, electronics technology; Jodi Clayton, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, general; Evan Codenys, associate in science; Braden Conlon, associate in science; Cole Craven, certificate, computer networking and certificate, security and hacking; Jared Crutchfield, associate in applied science, lineworker (electrical); Carter Dammen, associate in arts; Sheena Delorme, associate in arts; Katie Dewald, certificate of completion, emergency medical technician; McKenzie DeWall, associate in arts; Autumn Dodd, associate in science; Kassandra DuBois, associate in arts and associate in science; Aris Eide, associate in arts and certificate of completion, Spanish II; Edward Ell, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, computer networking, certificate, modern computing technologies and certificate, offensive and defensive security; MaKayla Ellingson, associate in arts; Drew Ellison, associate in applied science, electronics/telecommunications technology and instrumentation and control technology; Chad Erickstad, associate in arts; Zane Falcon, certificate, automotive technology (engine performance/air conditioning); Jennifer Ferderer, associate in arts; Rylee Ferguson, certificate, carpentry (residential); Katie Fields, associate in arts and associate in science; Ryan Fifer, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Bethany Filler, associate in applied science, management (entrepreneurship); Faith Fischer, associate in science; Kaitlin Fiske, associate in arts and associate in science; Seth Fix, associate in science; Casidie Fladeland, associate in arts; Joshua Floberg, associate in arts; Justus Freidel, associate in applied science, lineworker (electrical); Paul Gellerman, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks and certificate, computer networking; Haleigh Gensburg, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Bryce Gillispie, associate in arts; Ronnee Glatt, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Jacob Goldade, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Connor Grahl, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Alicia Grimm, associate in science; Daniel Grzesik, associate in arts; Mark Haegele, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks, certificate, security and hacking and certificate, computer networking; Aeriana Haggin, certificate of completion, Spanish I; Austin Hartman, associate in arts; Aidan Hasby, certificate, electronics technology; Alivia Hauff, associate in arts; Riley Haugen, certificate, automotive technology (electrical/chassis); Jaxston Hausauer, certificate, carpentry (residential); Jason Hawn, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Matthew Heilman, associate in arts; Abigail Herman, associate in arts and associate in science; Parker Herring, associate in applied science, lineworker (electrical); Shannon Hintz, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Donna Hogue, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, computer networking, certificate, modern computing technologies, certificate, offensive and defensive security and certificate, security and hacking; Tate Hohbein, associate in applied science, welding; Jake Holt, associate in arts; Ty Hornbacher, associate in science; Hunter Horner, certificate, carpentry (residential); Griffin Jensen, associate in arts; Jared Jensen, associate in applied science, engineering technology; Tedi Jensen, associate in arts and associate in science; Sophia Jilek, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Brylie Johnson, associate in applied science, paramedic technology; Olivia Johnson, associate in science; Tanner Johnson, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Zachary Johnson, associate in arts; Mya Jose, associate in applied science, surgical technology; Kallie Kautzman, associate in arts; Parker Ketterling, associate in science; Braden Kocis, associate in applied science, energy services and renewable technology; Abigail Kopp, associate in arts and associate in science; Samuel Kraft, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Abigayle Kramer, associate in arts and associate in science; Orion Kruckenberg, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Kiana Krueger, associate in arts; Saffron Kulackoski, associate in arts; Danielle Landeis, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Garrett Langerud, associate in science and certificate of completion, geographic information systems technician; Taylor Lenertz, associate in applied science, surgical technology; Katie Lindgren, associate in arts; Taylor Lujan, associate in science; Jordan Lutz, certificate, computer networking; Justin Mahlum, associate in applied science, management and certificate of completion, insurance; Elsie Marchuk, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Alexander Marsh, associate in arts and associate in science; Riley Martin, associate in applied science, electronics/telecommunications technology; Haylee Mattern, associate in arts; Kiana Maxon, associate in science; Caleb McCallum, certificate, electronics technology; Megan McCarthy, associate in science and associate in applied science, surgical technology; Erik McGurren, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, modern computing technologies and certificate, offensive and defensive security; Erica McLean, certificate, computer networking and certificate, security and hacking; Jared Miller, certificate, electronics technology; Reynold Miller, certificate, automotive technology (electrical/chassis); Jaden Mitzel, associate in arts and associate in science; Robert Modin, certificate, computer networking; Lindsey Monger, associate in science; Alyencia Morales, associate in arts and associate in science; Douglas Morse, certificate of completion, emergency medical technician; Anthony Mosser, associate in arts; Paul Mueller, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Riley Mueller, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate, computer networking, certificate, modern computing technologies and certificate, security and hacking; Daniel Murray, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Kelsie Murrey, associate in science; Cole Nelson, associate in arts; Kassandra Neuman, associate in arts and associate in science; George Niblick Jr., associate in applied science, power generation technology; Nyamahirwe Nyandatwa, associate in arts and associate in science; Romeo Offei, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Gary Olson, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Kyah Osse, associate in science; Lauren Oster, certificate of completion, geographic information systems technician; Tanner Palaniuk, certificate, automotive technology (electrical/chassis); Breanna Pederson, associate in arts; Michael Perreault, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Svetlana Peterson, associate in arts; Torrance Peterson, associate in arts; Ryan Phelps, associate in science; Jacob Porras, associate in applied science, digital audio production; Clark Preszler, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Elian Radoi, associate in arts and associate in science; Patrick Reiman, associate in science; Jace Reisenauer, associate in arts; Ryan Repnow, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Alexander Reuppel, associate in arts; Evan Richter, associate in arts; Ian Ritz, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Leilani Roehr, associate in arts; Alexis Roller, associate in arts; Carter Rost, associate in arts; William Rowe IV, associate in arts; Hunter Sabot, certificate, welding; Gavyn Sailer, associate in applied science, automotive collision technology; Jeffrey Savadel, associate in arts; Amy Schaff, associate in arts; Joshua Schaner, associate in arts; Braxtyn Schmaltz, certificate, lineworker (electrical); Leanna Schmidt, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Erin Schroeder, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Erin Schwalk, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, legal; Harrison Seil, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Lauren Senescall, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Shelby Sevilla, associate in science and associate in applied science, surgical technology; Terran Sheets, associate in arts; Alyssa Marie Simpron, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Natalia Sotomayor, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Natasha Southam, associate in arts; Allison Souther, associate in arts; Jamie Sprague, associate in applied science, management (entrepreneurship); Hannah St. Germain, associate in arts; Rowan Stanton, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Trina Stark, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Bradley Steier, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Samantha Stewart, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Justin Story, associate in applied science, process technology; Mason Stotz, associate in arts; Jager Stramer, associate in applied science, electronics/telecommunications technology; Aislynn Suess, associate in arts and associate in science; Nolan Swenson, certificate, automotive technology (engine performance/air conditioning); Taylor Terrasas, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Brennan Thomas, associate in arts; Shayla Tidaback, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Jackson Trottier, associate in arts; Kade Trottier, associate in arts; Reece Trottier, associate in arts and certificate of completion in athletic coaching; Talon Tschider, associate in science; Andrea Turner, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Nicholas Uhlich, associate in arts; Ashley Ulmer, associate in arts and associate in science; Tony Vera-Perez, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Jordan Walter, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Lucas Walz, associate in arts and associate in science; Noah Weaver, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks, certificate, security and hacking and certificate, computer networking; Allison Weisgarber, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Noah Welch, associate in arts; Keenan Welder, bachelor of applied science, cybersecurity and information technology; Jacksen Welle, associate in applied science, instrumentation and control technology; Scout Wheeler, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Hannah Wilson, associate in science; Carrie Wolff, associate in applied science, associate degree nurse; Jamison Wuitschick, associate in science; Trenton Zainhofsky, associate in applied science, carpentry (residential); Yerouel Zamba, associate in arts; Dakota Zaun, associate in applied science, energy services and renewable technology; Jaiden Ziegler, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications.