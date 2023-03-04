Bismarck -- Christopher Anfinson, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Reena Ansu, associate in science; Blake Backman, associate in applied science, mechanical maintenance technology; Jaiden Baker, associate in applied science, lineworker (electrical); Taye Bercier, associate in arts; Jasmine Boeckel, associate in arts; Ashlee Brown, associate in arts and associate in science; Trent Coleman, associate in arts and associate in science; Astacia Conica, associate in arts and associate in science; Steven Cusey, associate in science; Haley DeBoer, associate in arts; Samantha Dirk, Bachelor of Applied Science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate in computer networking, certificate in modern computing technologies, certificate in offensive and defensive security, certificate in secure programming, and certificate in security and hacking; Steven Flemmer, associate in science; Robert Ford, associate in applied science, electric power technology; Katrina Gellerman, associate in applied science, diagnostic medical sonography; Ashley Gerving, associate in applied science, administrative assistant, general; Ryan Grensteiner, associate in applied science, process technology; Coltin Horob, Bachelor of Applied Science, energy management; Kylee Kautz, associate in science; Rylie Koble, associate in arts; Kaden Krikava, certificate in lineworker (electrical); Joshua Lakoduk-Ernst, associate in science; John Lapp, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Jayce Lee, certificate of completion in emergency medical technician; Amanda Mantz, certificate of completion in emergency medical technician; Jacob Massee, associate in arts; Nicole McDonough, associate in science, medical laboratory technician; Hannah Miller, associate in applied science, graphic design and communications; Sean Murphy, certificate of completion in Spanish I; Rebecca Nitsch, associate in applied science, diagnostic medical sonography; Kaylee Olson, associate in arts and associate in science; Ethan Pedersen, associate in arts; Miah Rauhauser, associate in arts and associate in science; Ian Ritz, Bachelor of Applied Science, cybersecurity and information technology, certificate in computer networking, certificate in modern computing technologies, certificate in offensive and defensive security, certificate in secure programming, certificate in security and hacking; Brent Rummel, associate in applied science, management and associate in applied science, management (entrepreneurship); Eden Schlinger, associate in science; Jared Schneider, associate in applied science, cybersecurity and computer networks; Gabrielle Seifert, associate in arts and associate in science; Brooklyn Smith, associate in arts; Dylan Steiner, associate in applied science, process technology; Kassidy Stern, associate in arts; Ty Sturm, associate in arts and associate in science; Cain Trhlik, associate in arts; Kolby Weigel, certificate in lineworker (electrical); Ethan White Calfe, associate in arts and associate in science; Jennifer Winlock, associate in arts.