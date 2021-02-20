Bismarck State College fall graduates - Feb. 20, 2021

The area students listed below completed the coursework to graduate from Bismarck State College at the end of the fall semester. Fall graduates are eligible to participate in BSC's commencement ceremony on May 14.
Baldwin — Jaylie Schatz, associate in arts; Lynn Timm, associate in science.
Bismarck — Eva Abfalter, associate in arts and associate in science; Joseph Ashline, associate in applied science, welding; Felicity Blair, associate in arts; Brett Blees, certificate in electronics technology; Dominique Braun, certificate in welding; William Britton, associate in arts and associate in science; Megan Demaray, associate in science; Gabrielle Dilworth, associate in science; Jesse Ebach, associate in science; Rose Eggers, associate in arts; Paige Emineth, associate in science; Easton Ficek, associate in arts; Hannah Frohlich, associate in arts; Conner Greff, certificate in welding; Ryley Gunderson, associate in science; Samara Hancock, associate in arts and associate in applied science, administrative assistant - general; Dylan Hardin, associate in arts; Connor Hellebust, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Emily Helm, associate in arts and associate in science; Alexander Horner, associate in applied science, process technology; Tj Huber, certificate in electronics technology; Harris Huizenga, associate in applied science, management; Caleb Jungling, associate in arts; Cameron Koenig, associate in applied science, process technology; Joseph Krueger, certificate in electronics technology; Joshua Kvislen, associate in arts; Rachel LeBlanc, associate in science; Marianna Levingston, associate in arts; Kade Lynch, associate in arts; Caitlin Magilke, associate in arts; Molly Mahoney, associate in arts; Roger Marks, associate in applied science, mass communication; Brandon Masseth, associate in arts; Kristen Meyer, associate in applied science, management; Sania Metellus, associate in science; Nicholas Metzger, associate in science; Breanna Miller, associate in arts and associate in science; Liza Miller, associate in science, medical laboratory technician; Vanja Milosavljevic, associate in arts; Alice Mugabe, associate in arts; Clayton Nelson, associate in arts; Jacob Nuss, associate in applied science, process technology; Bailey Pedersen, associate in science; Drew Pengilly, associate in applied science, digital audio production; Michael Perreault, associate in science; Ali Portra, associate in science; Faith Reberg, associate in arts; Matthew Reile, associate in science; Victoria Reiswig, associate in arts; Dylan Sabo, certificate in welding; Jade Schafer, associate in arts; Tyler Scherr, associate in arts and associate in science; Emily Schumacher, associate in science; Carter Scott, associate in arts; Jacob Schiele, certificate in electronics technology; Jamie Simenson, associate in arts; Neil Siblag, associate in applied science, digital audio production; Christopher Silbernagel, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Garret Soupir, certificate in electronics technology; Anthony Vetter, associate in arts; Alvina Wald, associate in arts; Bryce Weigel, associate in arts; Peyton Wetzel, associate in applied science, engineering technology; Casey Wiedmeier, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Emma Wiedmeier, associate in arts and associate in science; Brendan Wingerter, certificate in welding.
Glen Ullin — Landyn Fitterer, certificate in electronics technology.
Lincoln — Tara Morast, associate in arts; Melanie Strom, Lincoln, associate in arts.
Mandan — Kasey Boucher, certificate in paramedic technology; Alyssa Dailey, associate in science; Chelsi Doll, associate in arts and associate in science; Adelaide Erickson, associate in arts; Kaitlyn Fisher, associate in arts and associate in science; Ashton Holzer, associate in applied science, human services; Lucas Geiger, associate in applied science, welding; McKenzie Larson, associate in arts; Kendra Miller, associate in arts; Matt Misslin, certificate in power generation technology; Mariah O'Fallon, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Deven Schaff, certificate in electronics technology; Rebecca Slabodnik, associate in science, medical laboratory technician; Ashlei Stanczyk, associate in arts and associate in science; Hannah Thomas, associate in arts; Bradley Treiber, associate in arts; Emily Tweten, associate in science; Anthony Vazquez, associate in arts and associate in science; Elianna Vazquez, associate in applied science, human services.