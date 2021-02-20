Bismarck State College fall graduates - Feb. 20, 2021

Bismarck — Eva Abfalter, associate in arts and associate in science; Joseph Ashline, associate in applied science, welding; Felicity Blair, associate in arts; Brett Blees, certificate in electronics technology; Dominique Braun, certificate in welding; William Britton, associate in arts and associate in science; Megan Demaray, associate in science; Gabrielle Dilworth, associate in science; Jesse Ebach, associate in science; Rose Eggers, associate in arts; Paige Emineth, associate in science; Easton Ficek, associate in arts; Hannah Frohlich, associate in arts; Conner Greff, certificate in welding; Ryley Gunderson, associate in science; Samara Hancock, associate in arts and associate in applied science, administrative assistant - general; Dylan Hardin, associate in arts; Connor Hellebust, associate in applied science, power generation technology; Emily Helm, associate in arts and associate in science; Alexander Horner, associate in applied science, process technology; Tj Huber, certificate in electronics technology; Harris Huizenga, associate in applied science, management; Caleb Jungling, associate in arts; Cameron Koenig, associate in applied science, process technology; Joseph Krueger, certificate in electronics technology; Joshua Kvislen, associate in arts; Rachel LeBlanc, associate in science; Marianna Levingston, associate in arts; Kade Lynch, associate in arts; Caitlin Magilke, associate in arts; Molly Mahoney, associate in arts; Roger Marks, associate in applied science, mass communication; Brandon Masseth, associate in arts; Kristen Meyer, associate in applied science, management; Sania Metellus, associate in science; Nicholas Metzger, associate in science; Breanna Miller, associate in arts and associate in science; Liza Miller, associate in science, medical laboratory technician; Vanja Milosavljevic, associate in arts; Alice Mugabe, associate in arts; Clayton Nelson, associate in arts; Jacob Nuss, associate in applied science, process technology; Bailey Pedersen, associate in science; Drew Pengilly, associate in applied science, digital audio production; Michael Perreault, associate in science; Ali Portra, associate in science; Faith Reberg, associate in arts; Matthew Reile, associate in science; Victoria Reiswig, associate in arts; Dylan Sabo, certificate in welding; Jade Schafer, associate in arts; Tyler Scherr, associate in arts and associate in science; Emily Schumacher, associate in science; Carter Scott, associate in arts; Jacob Schiele, certificate in electronics technology; Jamie Simenson, associate in arts; Neil Siblag, associate in applied science, digital audio production; Christopher Silbernagel, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Garret Soupir, certificate in electronics technology; Anthony Vetter, associate in arts; Alvina Wald, associate in arts; Bryce Weigel, associate in arts; Peyton Wetzel, associate in applied science, engineering technology; Casey Wiedmeier, bachelor of applied science, energy management; Emma Wiedmeier, associate in arts and associate in science; Brendan Wingerter, certificate in welding.