Bismarck Public Schools employee recognition

Six people are receiving special awards: the child nutrition staff, Bismarck Public Schools, nutrition employees of the year; Bobbi Robinson, Grimsrud, custodian of the year; Justin Schwab, Facilities and Transportation, F and T employee of the year; Linda Hoffman, Pioneer, instructional aide of the year; Shawn Stelter, Hughes Educational Center, professional support employee of the year; Katie Wald, Legacy, secretary of the year.