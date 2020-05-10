Bismarck Public Schools employee recognition

Bismarck Public Schools recognized 385 people after canceling its annual employee recognition dinner due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 30 retirees who are being recognized are listed with their department or school and position and years of employment: Barbara Boschee, Simle teacher, 35; Lori Campbell, Roosevelt teacher, 2; Renee Cleary, Grimsrud teacher, 15; Rich Conley, Career Academy teacher, 24; Susan Culver, Simle teacher, 21; Sally Dietrich, BECEP teacher, 39; Donna Doll, Myhre assistant cook, 21; Carson Fleck, Simle head custodian, 33; Scott Gefroh, Horizon teacher, 30; Donna Gunderson, Hughes Educational Center account tech, 8; Leon Heth, Legacy custodian, 9; Leroy Hornbacher, Moses breakfast/playground supervisor, 15; Rich Hovland, Century teacher, 31; Robin Jossart, Century teacher, 35; Kathy Knudson, Facilities and Transportation secretary, 19; Robert Nelson, Manchester House instructional aide, 26; Sandra Nielsen, Bismarck secretary, 26; Lori Perman, Moses secretary, 30; Margaret Phillips, South Central reading strategy aide, 12; Laurel Pickard, BECEP head start coordinator, 31; Coreen Richter, BECEP teacher, 34; Barbara Rittenbach, Hughes Educational Center account tech, 25; Beth Romfo, Will-Moore teacher, 19; Christopher Rooke, Facilities and Transportation bus driver, 8; Jeff Schuchard, Bismarck custodian, 11; Chester Schwab, Facilities and Transportation transportation supervisor, 18; Clementine Steffan, Highland Acres library aide, 40; Beth Thompson, Miller library aide, 10; Melinda Thorton, Legacy counselor, 27.
Six people are receiving special awards: the child nutrition staff, Bismarck Public Schools, nutrition employees of the year; Bobbi Robinson, Grimsrud, custodian of the year; Justin Schwab, Facilities and Transportation, F and T employee of the year; Linda Hoffman, Pioneer, instructional aide of the year; Shawn Stelter, Hughes Educational Center, professional support employee of the year; Katie Wald, Legacy, secretary of the year.
Many others are being recognized for their years of service.
40 years: Jane Hougen, BECEP early intervention; Clementine Steffan Highland Acres library aide.
35 years: Barbara Boschee, Simle teacher; Robin Jossart, Century teacher; Mary Landsberger, Pioneer teacher; Timothy Leno, Century custodian; Traci Wagner, Hughes Educational Center teacher.
30 years: Andrea Edstrom, Solheim teacher; Scott Gefroh, Horizon teacher; Lorie Hilsendeger, Facilities and Transportation bus driver; Camilla Hornbacher, South Central teacher; Paul Jundt, Legacy building activities director; Valerie Kling, Legacy teacher; Randall Palmer, Wachter teacher; Lori Perman, Moses secretary; Julie Richter, Miller instructional aide; Patricia Veith, Facilities and Transportation child nutrition supervisor; Ron Wingenbach, Century teacher.
25 years: Rebecca Barta, BECEP speech pathologist; Carol Bryntesen, Simle secretary; Kimberly Chaussee, Horizon teacher; Jill Doppler, Hughes Educational Center psychologist; Shelly Feeney, Moses teacher; Renee Feist, Century teacher; Antonia Gumeringer, Liberty speech pathologist; Jan Hamilton, Solheim teacher; Lucilda Herman, Myhre child nutrition manager; Debra Krein, Century assistant cook; Steve Madler, Century principal; Darin Mattern, Century teacher; Scott Reichenberger, Wachter teacher; Barbara Rittenbach, Hughes Educational Center account tech; Tom Schmidt, Legacy principal; Melissa Schmitt, Horizon speech pathologist; Renae Schwahn, Miller custodian; Mark Sheldon, Wachter teacher; Tim Sheldon, Career Academy teacher; Linda Sullivan, Century detention supervisor; Peggy Traxel, BECEP instructional aide; Melissa Wahlin, Horizon counselor; Scott Weigum, Bismarck High teacher; Kamara Yri, Century teacher.
20 years: Lelord Benz, BECEP secretary; Kathy Berg, Horizon library media specialist; Nicole Bichler BECEP speech pathologist; Clare Brendel Facilities and Transportation custodian; Stacy Carufel, Bismarck High teacher; Nancy Connell Lengowski, Century teacher; Holly Dietrich, Centennial teacher; Darryl Duttenhefner, Horizon teacher; David Fey, Pioneer counselor; Rhonda Goetz, Centennial instructional coach; Wendy Graff, Hughes Educational Center assistive technology; Joan Hall, Myhre instructional aide; Judy Heaton, Solheim teacher; Linda Hoag, Hughes Educational Center assistant director - special services; Londa Holen, Grimsrud instructional coach; Michael Holen, Century teacher; Tim Jacobsen, Century teacher; James Jeske, Pioneer principal; Holly Johnson, Liberty teacher; Karri Landeis, Century teacher; Bradley Leingang, Bismarck High teacher; Brad Lies, Century teacher; Steven Meier, Bismarck High counselor; Shawn Oban, Myhre principal; Shelly Osborn, Legacy social worker; Deborah Otterberg, Simle teacher; Pamela Piatz, Solheim child nutrition - computer operator; Kendall Preskey, Facilities and Transportation electrician; Matthew Ragan, Simle teacher; Lori Riehl, Legacy teacher; Heather Sanderson, Solheim teacher; Jan Schmidt, Liberty library media specialist; Jeff Schwehr, Myhre Elementary custodian; Susan Sharp, Centennial custodian; Roberta Smith, Legacy instructional aide; Kelly Tidd, Myhre teacher; Michelle Vollan, Horizon social worker; Angela Weiss, Murphy teacher; Brian Werner, Wachter teacher; Shelly Wiedrich, Bismarck High teacher; Karen Woodbury, Miller teacher; Sherry Yancey, Bismarck High teacher; Kari Zeien, Miller counselor; Cecilia Ziegler, Pioneer teacher; Kevin Ziegler, Century teacher.
15 years: Jennifer Astle, Murphy teacher; William Baker, Facilities and Transportation grounds maintenance; Julie Bitz, Prairie Rose library aide; Baron Blanchard, Horizon teacher; Judith Boger, Grimsrud instructional aide; Shawn Brink, Career Academy teacher; William Brown, Facilities and Transportation child nutrition delivery; Renee Cleary, Grimsrud teacher; Chris Dettlaff, Myhre teacher; Leslie Emter, Horizon custodian - supervisor; Nicole Faul, Wachter parent/family liaison; Elizabeth Fiedler, Will-Moore teacher; Jason Frase, Lincoln teacher; Heather Frey, Bismarck High teacher; David Getz, Miller custodian; Dorothy Glatt Sunrise custodian; Dalon Grimm, Career Academy teacher; Lee Gullingsrud, Career Academy teacher; Kimberly Hager, Wachter teacher; Kristin Hager, Simle speech pathologist; John Healy, Wachter teacher; Leroy Hornbacher, Moses breakfast/playground supervisor; Wanda Horner, Simle teacher; Beth Jeide, Wachter Assistant principal; Marlee Jelsing Meschke, Roosevelt teacher; Lisa Jenkins, Horizon teacher; Jana Job, Sunrise teacher; Rayne Kembel, Solheim instructional aide; Rachelle Kinn, Century teacher; Heather Kostelecky, Legacy teacher; Derrick Leithold, Horizon teacher; Benjamin Lervick, Century building activities director; Julie McCabe, Century instructional aide; Jennifer Miller, Moses teacher; Kenneth Molenda, Murphy teacher; Robert Monzelowsky, Murphy custodian - supervisor; Peggy Morris, Prairie Rose secretary; Tanya Mueller, Moses teacher; Mark Neset, Horizon teacher; Tara Olson, Hughes Educational Center staff developer; Kerrine Oshanyk, Liberty instructional aide; Judith Railsback, Bismarck High instructional aide; Cheryl Remmick, Moses custodian; Sara Rinas, Bismarck High; Wendy Sanderson, Hughes Educational Center teacher; Jeramie Schafer, Wachter teacher; Cathy Schatz, Miller teacher; Kelly Schettler, Wachter teacher, Jeremy Schroeder, BECEP early intervention; Larissa Schwab, Hughes Educational Center assistive technology; Stacey Seamands, Simle teacher; Lori Spaulding, Murphy teacher; Shawn Stelter, Hughes Educational Center system innovator; Lisa Sykora Fridley, Murphy speech pathologist; Jeromie Taylor, Pioneer teacher; Kerri Townsend, Century teacher; Mark Unterseher, Bismarck High teacher; Kate Vig, Horizon teacher; Michael Walz, Legacy teacher; Justin Wangler, Bismarck High teacher; Shelly Wieland Miller custodian - supervisor; Cheryl Wolf, Sunrise teacher; Michael Yantes, Hughes Educational Center social worker; Sarah Zainhofsky, Wachter teacher; Jamie Zastoupil, Century teacher; Toni Zinke, Liberty teacher; Amy Zins, Will-Moore teacher.
10 years: Beth Anderson, Miller teacher; Mary Bachmeier, Solheim instructional aide; Laura Bahr, Horizon instructional aide; Matthew Baker, Myhre custodian - supervisor; Leonard Beckler, Highland Acres custodian - supervisor; Karla Belile, Century assistant cook; Matthew Bohrer, Century teacher; Marvin Braun, Horizon custodian; Sarah Brilz, Northridge teacher; Shaylene Burman, Bismarck High teacher; Christen Carufel, Highland Acres speech pathologist; Deborah Doll, Sunrise instructional aide; Angela Edinger, Wachter assistant principal; Rynelle Evanson, Liberty instructional aide; Marcy Feickert, Century teacher; Brittni Fettig, Simle teacher; Rochelle Friesz, Moses child nutrition manager; Michaela Froseth, Sunrise assistant principal; Nicole Gabel, Hughes Educational Center teacher; Michelle Gerrity, Highland Acres secretary; Kurt Grensteiner, Liberty custodian - supervisor; Michelle Gust, Sunrise teacher; Jessica Hardin, Hughes Educational Center psychologist; Mark Herold, Legacy teacher; Gail Hoff, Sunrise instructional aide; Renee Huber, BECEP early intervention; Stacy Irey, Century secretary; Todd Iszler, Northridge instructional aide; Michael Jacobson, Legacy library media specialist; Alan Johnson, Wachter instructional aide; Brittney Kaiser, Will-Moore teacher; Danielle Klein, Sunrise instructional coach; Lucille Klemisch, BECEP instructional aide; Carol Knapp, Miller child nutrition manager; Joan Knoll, Hughes Educational Center dietitian; Jeanne Kolberg, Simle music accompanist; Gary Koppinger, Solheim custodian - supervisor; Jacob Larson, Centennial teacher; Kimberly Laske, Wachter custodian; Michael Lenhardt, Legacy teacher; Kathleen Luptak, Wachter teacher; Jill Mantz, Murphy teacher; Sarah McMahon, Horizon teacher; Brittney Nash, Highland Acres teacher; Valerie Opdahl, Legacy teacher; Tammy Pope, Centennial teacher; Lindsey Reisenauer, Pioneer teacher; Cindy Roethler, Prairie Rose child nutrition manager; Kaila Rohrich, Legacy teacher; Kari Rudolph, Sunrise instructional aide; Melissa Sagaser, Horizon instructional aide; Justin Sauer, Bismarck High teacher; Heather Schiefelbein, Moses instructional aide; Kacie Schlecht, Wachter counselor; Wendy Schmaltz, Miller secretary; Brieanne Schmidt, Hughes Educational Center psychologist; Kevin Schmitcke, Wachter teacher; Michelle Shereck, Sunrise teacher; Blaine Steiner, Career Academy teacher; Edward Streeter, Simle teacher; Kelly Suchy, Miller teacher; Hillary Sveen Geiger, BECEP speech pathologist; Michael Swanson, Simle teacher; Rachelle Swanson, Solheim principal; Beth Thompson, Miller Library Aide; Cecilia Tolstedt, Grimsrud instructional aide; Tamara Tufte, Horizon teacher; Anne Volk, Legacy teacher; Cory Volk, South Central teacher; Alicia Wagner, Murphy teacher; Karmen Wahl, Bismarck High teacher; Randal Walz, Facilities and Transportation bus driver; Alivia Wamboldt, Liberty principal; David Wisthoff, Bismarck High principal; Dayna Zins, Wachter teacher.
Five years: Jennifer Abbona, Horizon assistant cook; Dalton Adams, Simle instructional aide; Rebecca Andvik, Centennial teacher; Katheryine Babcock, Sunrise teacher; Janis Banasik, Facilities and Transportation bus driver; Katrina Barnett BECEP teacher; Davis Becker Legacy teacher; Danielle Bellmore Liberty teacher; Ranee Bentz Northridge teacher; Jennifer Berry Legacy counselor; Christopher Bohl Wachter custodian; Jessica Bosworth Legacy custodian; Michelle Bryson Bismarck High teacher; Jodi Butler Liberty instructional aide; Joyce Chadwick Sunrise assistant cook; Sarah Cherney Will-Moore teacher; James Cichos Myhre custodian; Jennifer Clooten Facilities and Transportation secretary; Shyanne Comeau-Gonzalez Moses teacher; Barbara Coyle Bismarck High counselor; Kenda Crane Will-Moore teacher; Kristi Dagman Wachter teacher; Micah Davidson Hughes Educational Center technology service leader; Marcia Dorrheim Highland Acres instructional coach; Katherine Engelstad Roosevelt Elementary secretary; Nichole Faiman Murphy social worker; Kelsi Fleck Lincoln teacher; Timothy Fletcher Century teacher; Erin Frankeberger Legacy teacher; Andrea Frantz Legacy teacher; Lynn Fried Simle instructional aide; Jerry Fuchs Wachter custodian; Lori Furaus Simle teacher; Kirstie Gall BECEP teacher; Traci Gangness Lincoln social worker; Nicole Gibson Lincoln instructional aide; Rachael Girodat Horizon teacher; Katelynn Glur Murphy COTA; Jacob Griffin South Central instructional aide; Jenell Gumke Myhre teacher; Tiffany Guthmiller Liberty instructional aide; Tanya Hammer Century custodian; Roberta Hariper Horizon instructional aide; Macie Harris, Northridge teacher; Julie Hart, Century instructional aide; Daphne Heid, Hughes Educational Center technology project leader; Laura Henkelman, Career Academy Career Advisor; Debra Hennagir, Century instructional aide; Amanda Holland, Will-Moore occupational therapist; Nick Holzer, Hughes Educational Center technology project leader; Sara Holzer, Prairie Rose Elementary instructional aide; Sona Houle, Horizon teacher; Reynel Huber, Wachter instructional aide; Mindy Iverson, Centennial Elementary library media specialist; Emily Jacobsen, Legacy teacher; Paige Jangula, Legacy teacher; Desner Jean, Simon Horizon custodian; Ronald Jensen, Simle custodian; Sheyna Jensen, Solheim instructional coach; Brigitte Johnson, Hughes Educational Center psychologist; Emily Kittell, Will-Moore teacher; Jordan Kleinjan, Legacy teacher; David Koryon, Facilities and Transportation bus driver; Megan Kovar, Solheim teacher; Alecia Krapp, Solheim teacher; Randy Krogstad, Bismarck High teacher; Janice Kubik, Century teacher; Brittany Kuester, Grimsrud teacher; Carmen Kuntz, Century instructional aide; Mayra Ledezma Alvarez, BECEP instructional aide; Molly Leno, Hughes Educational Center secretary - assistant superintendent; Dorene Malling-Lee, Legacy teacher; Hollie Matties, Horizon teacher; Kayla McCloud, Hughes Educational Center secretary - assistant superintendent; Linda Mees, Legacy custodian; Monica Melchior, South Central social worker; RiAnne Metz, Simle Detention supervisor; Timothy Meyer, Career Academy teacher; Jaime Miller, South Central secretary; Kelsey Miller, Liberty teacher; Pamela Moormann, Simle teacher; Kristen Morrissette, Horizon counselor; Rebecca Nagel, Century teacher; Brianna Netzer, Pioneer instructional aide; Roberta Nyhus, Liberty secretary; Jody Olson, Murphy custodian; Lynda Oster, Horizon assistant cook; Kimberly Otos, Horizon teacher; Quincy Pierce, Wachter instructional aide; Suzanna Purdy, Hughes Educational Center district registrar; Tabetha Rabenberg, Horizon principal; Alexandra Randall, Myhre Elementary teacher; Lori Rhoades, Facilities and Transportation bus monitor; Melody Riepl, Simle assistant cook; Allison Roemmich, Bismarck High teacher; Sarah Roemmic, Murphy counselor; Jennifer Russell, Liberty teacher; Christa Rutschke, Will-Moore teacher; Jesse Scalzo, Century social worker; Jessica Schafer, Century teacher; Christopher Schmidt, Bismarck High teacher; Jocelyn Schneider, Horizon teacher; Amanda Schwede, Sunrise instructional aide; Kelly Schwehr, Miller teacher; Sandra Shirley, Solheim instructional aide; Wilner Simon, Horizon custodian; Raylette Sitter, Wachter secretary; Chantell Slaubaugh, Lincoln teacher; Brianna Sorrells, Century teacher; Bradly Stangeland, Career Academy teacher; Alyssa Steiner, Wachter teacher; Cora Strand, Northridge instructional aide; David Taylor, Centennial custodian; Brittany Ternes, Solheim teacher; Susan Tietz, Life Education instructional aide; Heather Upgren, Will-Moore social worker; Noah Van Voorhis, Lincoln teacher; Michelle Wagner, Hughes Educational Center director - child nutrition; Apryl Walth, Bismarck High teacher; Kristi Ware, Hughes Educational Center social worker; Nicholas Weis, Legacy teacher; Kari Welstad, Hughes Educational Center secretary - activities; Taylor Wetzstein, Liberty teacher; Amanda Williams, Solheim teacher; Kara Zachmeier, Northridge instructional aide.
