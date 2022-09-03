About Town - Sept. 3, 2022

Vet of the Year

The North Dakota Veterinary Medical Association presented the 2022 Veterinarian of the Year Award to Dr. Susan Keller of rural Mandan at its annual meeting held Aug. 14-16 in Mandan.

This prestigious award was established in 1975 in order to recognize the time and efforts by its members, above and beyond that of normal participation in the association for the good of the association, their profession and community.

Keller was appointed deputy state veterinarian in 1997 and state veterinarian in 2014. She served in North Dakota's state veterinarian office for nearly 25 years. She effectively and firmly carried out her role as state veterinarian with empathy, compassion and understanding, retiring from her position in 2021. She has returned to the family's ranch full time providing veterinary services and performing management duties.

She received her doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Kansas State University in 1985.

Local breeder selected

Richard C. Tokach, Saint Anthony, has been elected as a delegate to the 139th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 7 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tokach, a member of the American Angus Association headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 304 Angus breeders selected. Representing the United States and Canada, the delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the association's board.