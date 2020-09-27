About Town - Sept. 27, 2020

Historical society honors volunteers
The State Historical Society of North Dakota recently honored volunteers for donating nearly 11,000 hours of service during the past year.
This year marks the 39th anniversary of the volunteer program. More than 200 volunteers, ages 14 to 97, donate their time and talent to help the agency meet its mission.
The following volunteers have been honored for outstanding service to the state’s history agency:
Erlys Fardal, Bismarck, received the Dedication Award for her donation of 596 hours at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.
Victor Kopp, Bismarck, received the Hospitality Award for outstanding service to the public. Kopp has been the anchor volunteer at the west information desk of the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum since 2013.
The Curatorial Award for exceptional achievement in a non-public area was awarded to Diane Lehman Turck, Bismarck, for her "tenacious" and "meticulous" work in the Archaeology Lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.
A 30 Years of Service Award was awarded to Jeannette Radig, Bismarck, a volunteer at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.
Ten Years of Service Awards were awarded to Lucille Goldade and Tony Goldade, of Bismarck, volunteers at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum.
First Hundred Hours of Service Awards were awarded to Michelle Derby and Diane Lehman Turck, both of Bismarck.
