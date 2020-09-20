About Town - Sept. 20, 2020

4-H clubs recognized
4-H’ers from clubs throughout North Dakota were recognized for incorporating nutrition, fitness and health activities into their club meetings in 2019-20.
Burleigh - Dynamite Kids 4-H, 17 members, seven years; Clover Cakes, 13 members, one year, completed Family Mealtime Challenge
Morton - Missouri Valley Bunch, 26 members, 13 years
Three awarded
Three local winners were recognized by the North Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education.
Teacher of the Year: Randy Wilson, Mandan High School, Mandan.
Impact Award Winners Champion of the Year: Jason Herner, High Point Networks, Bismarck.
Impact Award Winner in Innovative Program: Bismarck State College, Cybersecurity and Computer Networks Program.
State winners will move on to the ACTE Region V member awards.
