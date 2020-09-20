 Skip to main content
About Town - Sept. 20, 2020

About Town - Sept. 20, 2020

4-H clubs recognized 

4-H’ers from clubs throughout North Dakota were recognized for incorporating nutrition, fitness and health activities into their club meetings in 2019-20.

Burleigh - Dynamite Kids 4-H, 17 members, seven years; Clover Cakes, 13 members, one year, completed Family Mealtime Challenge

Morton - Missouri Valley Bunch, 26 members, 13 years

Three awarded

Three local winners were recognized by the North Dakota Association for Career and Technical Education.

Teacher of the Year: Randy Wilson, Mandan High School, Mandan.

Impact Award Winners Champion of the Year: Jason Herner, High Point Networks, Bismarck.

Impact Award Winner in Innovative Program: Bismarck State College, Cybersecurity and Computer Networks Program.

State winners will move on to the ACTE Region V member awards.

