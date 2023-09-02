Clark, Stordalen inducted

Ryan Clark , band director at Simle Middle School, and Erik Stordalen , band director at Century High School, have been elected to membership in Phi Beta Mu international school bandmaster fraternity. Clark and Stordalen were inducted at the annual membership breakfast earlier this year in Bismarck.

To be considered for membership in Phi Beta Mu, one must have at least five years of successful teaching experience, and must have produced and maintained an outstanding and consistent band program in public schools or universities.