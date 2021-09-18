About Town - Sept. 18, 2021

Delzer named national chaplain
Alice Delzer, Mandan, has been named the AMVETS National Ladies Auxiliary Chaplain, an office she was voted for at the August 2021 National Convention in Greensboro, North Carolina. Delzer is currently serving as Local Auxiliary #9 president in her eighth term and also serves as the department and local chaplain; serving in those positions for the past 12 years.
Kleihauer crowned
Laura Kleihauer, Bismarck, has been crowned Miss North Dakota for America Strong 2021 at the the Mrs. North Dakota America, Mrs. North Dakota American, and Miss North Dakota for America Strong 2021 pageant held Aug. 29 in Grand Forks.
Kleihauer also earned the Interview 2021 award.
She will compete at the Mrs. America, Mrs. American, and Miss for America Strong pageants to be held Nov. 18-20 at the Westgate in Las Vegas.