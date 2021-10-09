About Town - Oct. 9, 2021

Three selected to Change Network

Corrie Geurts, Jasmine Tosseth-Smith and Sarah Elmquist Squires, all of Bismarck, have been selected to join the 2021-2022 North Dakota Change Network.

North Dakota Change Network is a year-long learning experience in support of individuals leading projects to drive positive change in their organizations and communities. Through a curriculum of online and in-person meetings, self-directed lessons, interactive exercises and discussion groups, participants gain proven leadership techniques and explore collaborative opportunities critical to their project’s long-term success.

Projects among the 2021-2022 cohort include an initiative to revitalize rural communities through cultural exchanges; creating opportunities for individuals with and without disabilities to learn create, and grow friendships together at inclusive events; and more.

