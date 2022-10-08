About Town - Oct. 8, 2022

Grant aids zoo

Dakota Zoo in Bismarck has received a $750 national Family Campers & RVers wildlife refuge grant.

Terry Lincoln, zoo director, said the money will be used to provide medications and daily vitamins for the nine endangered African Black penguins.

The grant request was submitted by JeAnne Selby, Bismarck, region 3 regional FCRV director.

Court clerkship

Orrin Burch, Mandan, has been selected to serve a one-year clerkship with the North Dakota Supreme Court for the 2023-24 term beginning Aug. 1.

Burch earned a Bachelor of Art in history and philosophy from the University of Mary. He expects to graduate from the University of North Dakota School of Law in May 2023.

Hall of Fame

Bismarck High School has inducted three alumni into its Hall of Fame for 2022. Elona Cole, Iris (Engelman) Torvik and Theodore Boutrous Jr. were honored last week during homecoming festivities.

Elona Cole, class of 1961, attended North Dakota State for two years, and graduated from the University of Maryland after her family moved to the Washington, D.C., area. She majored in fashion design and commercial art. In 1966 she was crowned Miss Maryland, was a finalist in the Miss USA contest and then became a model and fashion designer. The last 30 years of her life were dedicated to watercolor painting. In 2007, Cole was diagnosed with stage IV ovarian cancer and given two years to live. She continued to paint until her death in 2021.

Iris (Engelman) Torvik, class of 1974, is a Bismarck Junior College and University of North Dakota graduate with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in nursing and a Board-Certified Nurse Executive Advanced. Torvik has over 30 years of professional medical experience and is the executive director of Women and Children’s Services at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. During her career while traveling from Idaho Falls to Texas, Torvik noticed a passenger had stopped breathing. She began chest compressions, continuing until the man regained a light pulse and became stable.

Theodore Boutrous Jr., class of 1978, is a partner in the Los Angeles office of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and a member of the firm’s executive and management committees. He has represented clients in the federal and state appellate courts, arguing more than 170 appeals, including before the Supreme Court of the United States. As both a crisis management strategist, a seasoned appellate and media lawyer, he handles high-profile litigation, media relations and media legal issues. Boutrous received his law degree, summa cum laude, from the University of San Diego School of Law in 1987, where he was valedictorian and editor-in-chief of the San Diego Law Review.