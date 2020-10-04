About Town - Oct. 4, 2020

Counties honor officials
Morton County Commissioner Bruce Strinden and North Dakota Office of Management & Budget Director Joe Morrissette have been honored by the North Dakota Association of Counties for excellence.
The annual Excellence in County Government Awards honor those who have shown exceptional dedication, leadership and involvement for the good of all counties. Strinden and Morrissette will be recognized at the association's annual conference being held online Oct. 12.
