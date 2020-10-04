 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About Town - Oct. 4, 2020
ABOUT TOWN

About Town - Oct. 4, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Counties honor officials

Morton County Commissioner Bruce Strinden and North Dakota Office of Management & Budget Director Joe Morrissette have been honored by the North Dakota Association of Counties for excellence.

The annual Excellence in County Government Awards honor those who have shown exceptional dedication, leadership and involvement for the good of all counties. Strinden and Morrissette will be recognized at the association's annual conference being held online Oct. 12.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News