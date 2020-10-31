About Town - Oct. 31, 2020

AMVETS offers scholarships
AMVETS Post 9 and Auxiliary is sponsoring scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.
To be eligible students must currently be full-time students entering their second half or quarter of their first year of college or be in their second through fourth year of college. Applicants also must have maintained a 3.0 GPA in their last semester of school.
Applications can be picked up at the front desk of the AMVETS club at 2402 Railroad Ave., Bismarck. Applications are due Dec. 7. For questions or further information contact Brenda Anderson at 701-258-8825 or John Adolf 701-425-6812.
Governor's Photo Contest winners
Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow and AAA of North Dakota Director Gene LaDoucer presented the following area individuals for their winning submissions to the 17th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest held virtually on Oct. 23.
Bismarck -- Lisa Gruebele, Meredith Jo Ehli, Nicole Morrison.
Mandan -- Marshall Lipp.
Prints of the winning images will be on display at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Photographers submitted photos to one or more of the following categories: Road Trips, #InThisTogetherND, Wildlife, Badlands Scenery, Beyond Badlands Scenery and Main Street ND. Winning submissions and honorable mentions will be displayed at the North Dakota Heritage Center and the photographs will be published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials and on its website, ndtourism.com.
Launched in 2004, the Governor’s Photo Contest encourages North Dakota amateur photographers to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in North Dakota.
Go to https://belegendary.link/2020PhotoContestWinners for a gallery of this year’s winning photos.
Submit briefs for About Town (Burleigh/Morton County) to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!