About Town - Oct. 31, 2020

AMVETS offers scholarships

AMVETS Post 9 and Auxiliary is sponsoring scholarships for the 2020-21 school year.

To be eligible students must currently be full-time students entering their second half or quarter of their first year of college or be in their second through fourth year of college. Applicants also must have maintained a 3.0 GPA in their last semester of school.

Applications can be picked up at the front desk of the AMVETS club at 2402 Railroad Ave., Bismarck. Applications are due Dec. 7. For questions or further information contact Brenda Anderson at 701-258-8825 or John Adolf 701-425-6812.

Governor's Photo Contest winners

Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow and AAA of North Dakota Director Gene LaDoucer presented the following area individuals for their winning submissions to the 17th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest held virtually on Oct. 23.

Bismarck -- Lisa Gruebele, Meredith Jo Ehli, Nicole Morrison.

Mandan -- Marshall Lipp.