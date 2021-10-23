 Skip to main content
ABOUT TOWN

About Town - Oct. 23, 2021

Service recognized

North Dakota State University Extension faculty, staff and volunteers were honored at the recent NDSU Extension/Research Extension Center fall conference.

Area residents recognized include Debra Johnson, Burleigh and Morton Counties, five years; and Dianne Schultz, Morton County, Friends of Extension Award.

Schultz was recognized for her support of 4-H equine programs. For over 11 years, Schultz has supported the North Dakota 4-H camping experience by volunteering her time and her horses to the “Wish I Had a Horse” 4-H camp. Schultz offers Morton County youth the opportunity to learn about horses at her ranch, how to ride and life on a ranch.

