About Town - Oct. 22, 2022

Governor's Photo Contest winners

Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow and Director of North Dakota AAA Gene LaDoucer presented the following area individuals for their winning submissions to the 19th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest at the Morton Mandan Public Library on Oct. 17.

Bismarck -- Jacob Just, Greg Kolden (honorable mention).

Mandan -- Joleyn Larson.

Prints of the winning images will be on display at the Morton Mandan Public Library and the Mandan Progress Organization’s office through December. They will also be displayed at the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main event.

Photographers submitted photos to one or more of the following categories: Recreation, Road Trips, Badlands Scenery, Beyond the Badlands Scenery and Wildlife. Winning submissions will be published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials.

Launched in 2004, the Governor’s Photo Contest encourages North Dakota amateur photographers to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in North Dakota.

Mandan photo contest winners

Mandan has announced the winners of its second annual photo contest.

Area winners include Tasha Bohl, Flasher; Chris Hoffman, Mandan; Jesse Nelson, Mandan; Angela Gittel, Mandan; Paulette Bullinger, Bismarck; Laila Chadwick, Mandan.

View winning entries at www.cityofmandan.com. The photos will be displayed at Mandan City Hall in the Ed “Bosh” Froehlich Meeting Room beginning in December and also will be featured in the 2023 Mandan and Morton County community calendar and other publicity materials.