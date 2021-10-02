About Town - Oct. 2, 2021

Grant aids zoo

Dakota Zoo in Bismarck has received a $900 national Family Campers & RVers wildlife refuge grant.

Terry Lincoln, zoo director, said the money will be used for a new larger freezer needed to accommodate the increase in frozen fish and meat storage.

The grant was requested by JeAnne Selby, Bismarck, state FCRV director.

Ranch honored

Vollmer Angus Ranch of Wing has been recognized with the 2021 Environmental Stewardship Award by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

Vollmer Angus Ranch is a registered Angus ranch operated by Troy, his wife Sara and their children Brooklyn, Haley and Callie Vollmer, along with Troy’s parents Allen and Bev Vollmer. Troy’s sister Tamara Heins, her husband Tony and their sons AJ and Clayton, also are involved in the livestock operation. The ranch has one full-time employee, Tanner Wolff.

