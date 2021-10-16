About Town - Oct. 16, 2021

Guy receives library award
The North Dakota Library Association awarded City Commissioner Nancy Guy the 2021 Library Champion Award during their Annual Conference Award Banquet on Oct. 7 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The NDLA presents the Library Champion Award to an individual in a federal, state, city or county leadership position who has supported or advocated for a library or libraries in North Dakota. NDLA members nominate individuals for the award, and NDLA’s Legislative Committee chooses award recipients.
Nancy Guy was elected to the Bismarck City Commission in June 2014 and has served as the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library’s liaison between the City Commission and Library Board since her election.
Counties honor ND Legislative Council
The North Dakota Legislative Council and its director, John Bjornson, have been honored with the Dedicated Partner Award given by the North Dakota Association of Counties during the annual conference Oct. 4 in Bismarck.
Bjornson and the Council's dedication were recognized for finding innovative ways to provide public access to the state legislature during the 67th Legislative Session.
Governor's Photo Contest winners
Gov. Doug Burgum along with North Dakota Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman, North Dakota Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow presented the following area individuals for their winning submissions to the 18th annual North Dakota Governor’s Photo Contest held at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum on Oct. 6.
Bismarck -- Craig Bihrle, Erick Garza, Greg Kolden.
Glen Ullin -- Nate Reynolds.
Mandan -- Chuck Miner.
Prints of the winning images will be on display at the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum through mid-November.
Photographers submitted photos to one or more of the following categories: Recreation, Road Trips, Badlands Scenery, Beyond the Badlands Scenery and Wildlife. Winning submissions will be published in North Dakota Tourism’s promotional materials.
Launched in 2004, the Governor’s Photo Contest encourages North Dakota amateur photographers to submit photos that capture the unique things to see and do in North Dakota.
Go to www.belegendary.link/2021PhotoContestWinners for a gallery of this year’s winning photos.