About Town - Oct. 16, 2021

Guy receives library award

The North Dakota Library Association awarded City Commissioner Nancy Guy the 2021 Library Champion Award during their Annual Conference Award Banquet on Oct. 7 at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks. The NDLA presents the Library Champion Award to an individual in a federal, state, city or county leadership position who has supported or advocated for a library or libraries in North Dakota. NDLA members nominate individuals for the award, and NDLA’s Legislative Committee chooses award recipients.

Nancy Guy was elected to the Bismarck City Commission in June 2014 and has served as the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library’s liaison between the City Commission and Library Board since her election.

Counties honor ND Legislative Council

The North Dakota Legislative Council and its director, John Bjornson, have been honored with the Dedicated Partner Award given by the North Dakota Association of Counties during the annual conference Oct. 4 in Bismarck.

Bjornson and the Council's dedication were recognized for finding innovative ways to provide public access to the state legislature during the 67th Legislative Session.