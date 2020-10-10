 Skip to main content
About Town - Oct. 10, 2020
About Town - Oct. 10, 2020

Kreitinger honored

Rose Kreitinger received the North Dakota Association for Lifelong Learning Outstanding Leadership/Service Award on Oct. 2 during the association's virtual fall conference.

Kreitinger worked for the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for 32 years before retiring as the assistant principal of the Missouri River Correctional Center in 2020. As well as being a correctional officer, Kreitinger worked as a property officer, classroom instructor, GED and accommodations tester, and, finally, as the assistant principal at the Missouri River Correctional Center.

BSC professors invited

Bismarck State College professors Karen M. Arlien and Lynette Borjeson Painter were recently invited to present at the Association of Career and Technical Education & Business Teachers Association of New York State virtual conference.

More than 100 New York state middle school and secondary teachers as well as work-based learning coordinators attended Arlien and Painter’s virtual session “Get on Board with Coding (computers not required)” which presented coding strategies for the classroom without the use of computers.

Arlien is the computers and office technology department chair and professor of computer science and Painter is a professor of computers and office technology.

