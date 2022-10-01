About Town - Oct. 1, 2022

Seibel claims crown

Bismarck employee Roy Seibel claimed the top score in winning the overall title at the 11th Annual Equipment Operator Roadeo.

Seibel took top honors in the Motor-grader event on his way to the overall title, his first combined crown since 2016. Burleigh County operator Matt Schwab won the Loader competition and Lincoln operator Terry Schutt took top honors in the Truck Plow competition.

The competitors' scores were determined by the time it took each individual to negotiate a timed, hands-on obstacle course that was set up at the Bismarck Landfill.

Bismarck operators Abraham Starck and Joel Walby were the highest-placing Bismarck Public Works employees in the loader and truck plow categories. About 55 employees from the Bismarck Public Works Services Department, Mandan Public Works Department, Lincoln Maintenance Shop, Burleigh County Highway Department and Morton County Road Maintenance participated in the event.