About Town - Nov. 7, 2020

Fryer honored

Justin Fryer, superintendent of Solen-Cannon Ball Public Schools, has been named the North Dakota Superintendent of the Year by the North Dakota Association of School Administrators, as part of the First Student, AIG Retirement and AASA —American Association of School Administrators Superintendent of the Year Program.

As the North Dakota Superintendent of the Year, Fryer will be placed in competition with other states' winners for the award of National Superintendent of the Year. In addition, he will be honored along with other finalists at the National Conference on Education.

Fryer became the superintendent of Solen Public School District in July 2013. Before becoming superintendent, he served as an elementary principal, instructional coach, and fifth-grade classroom teacher in Solen School District. Fryer was born and raised on the Sisseton Wahpeton Reservation in South Dakota. Fryer earned both his master of science in administration, teaching, and learning and bachelor of science in elementary education from Northern State University.

Submit briefs for About Town (Burleigh/Morton County) to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0