ABOUT TOWN

About Town - Nov. 26, 2022

Teacher innovation grant

Michael Jacobson, learning design and innovation teacher at Legacy High School in Bismarck, has been awarded a Department of Public Instruction teacher innovation grant.

The $10,000 grant will be used to pay most of the cost of purchasing three 3D printers. The 3D printers will be manufactured by Lulzbot, a Fargo-based company.

The Department of Public Instruction funds up to $10,000 in grants every three months. The next round of applications opens Jan. 11, 2023. Jacobson’s grant is the sixth in the program’s history.

 

