About Town - Nov. 21, 2020

Meier recognized

Mark Meier has been named the Philanthropist of the Year by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Northern Plains Chapter at their virtual annual meeting and awards presentation held Nov. 12.

Meier is the founder and executive director of the Heaven’s Helpers Soup Café in Bismarck.

Nominated by the North Dakota Community Foundation, Meier originally opened the Soup Café in March of 2009 at the former Hawk’s Pit Stop Gas Station in Bismarck. All food is free at the cafe, although donations are accepted if people are able to give. The cafe closed at the end of May of 2015 when the landlord terminated the lease. It reopened in its current location in January of 2018 and serves over 300 people a day.

Spilovoy honored

Tanya Spilovoy, Bismarck, has received the Midwestern Higher Education Compact’s Outstanding Service Award.

Spilovoy is director of open policy at the WICHE Cooperative for Educational Technologies and was nominated for her contributions to North Dakota’s participation in the Midwestern-State Authorization Reciprocity Agreement, which provides a voluntary, regional approach to state oversight of postsecondary distance education.

