About Town - Nov. 13, 2021

Morton Extension agent recognized

Renae Gress, Morton County Extension agriculture and natural resources agent, was honored during the National Association of County Agricultural Agents 2021 Virtual Conference.

Gress was the state winner for her quarterly online e-newsletter to keep farmers and ranchers informed and educated on important topics and upcoming events.

BSC seeks nominations

Bismarck State College National Alumni Association is accepting nominations for the 2022 BSC Alumni of the Year, Rising Star and Legacy Family awards.

Each year, the association recognizes outstanding alumni for their distinguished service, career success, leadership and legacy that have come after their time at BSC, formerly Bismarck Junior College.

Nominees must be a BJC/BSC graduate, but anyone can submit a nomination. The award criteria is listed on the nomination form.

Nomination forms are available online at bismarckstate.edu/alumniawards or by contacting Christina Burns at the BSC Alumni Office at 701-224-2486. The nomination deadline is Dec. 1.

Award recipients will be honored May 12 on the BSC campus.

