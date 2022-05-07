About Town - May 7, 2022

Educators recognized

Forty-seven North Dakota educators have been named as 2022 County Teachers of the Year. The Burleigh and Morton 2022 county winners are Abby DuBord, Centennial Elementary, and Stephanie Williams, Fort Lincoln Elementary.

The county awards are part of North Dakota’s state Teacher of the Year recognition program. County award recipients are eligible to apply for state Teacher of the Year honors. The winner of the state Teacher of the Year award will be named in September.

County Teachers of the Year were nominated for the awards. Anyone who believes a North Dakota teacher is deserving of recognition may nominate her or him, including students, family members, teacher colleagues or administrators.

