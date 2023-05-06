Alumni recognition

The Bismarck State College National Alumni Association board of directors has chosen Glenn Bosch (’80) as Alumnus of the Year, Stephanie Schramm Little (’12) as BSC’s Rising Star and the Frank and Joanne Bavendick family as this year’s Legacy Family award recipients.

They will be honored at a campus dinner at 6 p.m. May 11 in the BSC National Energy Center of Excellence.

Bosch is a co-owner of the Bismarck Larks. He was elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2016 and recently served as assistant majority leader. Prior to his time in the Legislature, Bosch had a 35-year career in the visual communication industry.

Schramm Little graduated from BSC with an associate of arts degree, continued her education at Minot State University, earning a bachelor’s in social work, and at Minnesota State University in Mankato, earning a master’s in social work. Currently, she serves as an assistant social work professor at Minot State University on the BSC campus while completing her Master of Public Health and her Ph.D. in Health Sciences at the University of South Dakota.

From 1949-50, Frank Bavendick attended BSC as a student-athlete competing in track and field, sparking a lifelong friendship with BSC spanning over 70 years for him and his wife, Joanne. One of Frank’s last requests before his death in 2018 was to attend a BSC Mystics basketball game. The Bavendicks have provided academic, athletic and energy scholarships, arts and humanities program funding, and contributions to improvement projects in the BSC Armory. Frank served as a BSC Foundation Board Trustee for many years.

Frank and Joanne’s tradition of personal support of Mystics athletics is carried on by their son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Yvette Bavendick. Greg also attended BSC, and both he and his wife continue Frank’s legacy by attending BSC sporting events and hosting team dinners.