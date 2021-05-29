About Town - May 29, 2021

BPW awarding scholarships

The Bismarck-Mandan Business and Professional Women's Club will be awarding two scholarships for $1,500 in honor of member Esther Hample.

BPW Scholarship Committee Chair Gail Flom said the scholarships are open to women age 20 or older by August of this year.

The deadline to apply is June 2.

For more information and to obtain a scholarship application, go to the BPW Facebook Public Group page or contact Gail M. Flom at 701-238-7868 or gail.flom@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0