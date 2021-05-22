 Skip to main content
About Town - May 22, 2021
About Town - May 22, 2021

Mayher honored

Corrie Mayher, of Bismarck and Dakota Horizons Girl Scout volunteer, has received the Leading the Way Award.

The Leading the Way Award recognizes a volunteer whose service is inspiring to those around them and an example of an ideal Girl Scout volunteer. Recipients are nominated by their peers and the award is approved by the Volunteer Recognition Committee.

A volunteer for nine years with Girl Scouts, Mayher spear-headed a cleanup of the Camp Ocankusa property keeping the property safe for Girl Scout activities. Mayher has served in the volunteer roles of troop co-leader, service unit co-chair and camp coordinator.

 

