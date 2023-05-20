One gets teaching award

Nicole Hatzenbuhler has received the Peltier Innovation in Teaching Award from North Dakota State University.

The award recognizes outstanding innovation in teaching and recipients selected for the award are educators who frequently use innovative teaching techniques to enhance the educational experience of students.

Hatzenbuhler, assistant professor of practice at NDSU Nursing at Sanford Health in Bismarck, provides hands-on experiences for students including service learning opportunities where students apply skills in a variety of community settings.