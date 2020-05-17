About Town - May 17, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carlson selected

Amanda Carlson has been selected as the new Head Start coordinator at BECEP, the Bismarck Early Childhood Education program.

Carlson previously worked at the North Dakota Department of Human Services as the Early Childhood Services Administrator in the Children and Family Services Division. Her new position starts July 1.

BPW awarding scholarships

The Bismarck-Mandan Business and Professional Women's Club will be awarding two scholarships for $1,200 and two scholarships for $600 in honor of member Esther Hample.

BPW Scholarship Committee Chair Gail Flom said the scholarships are open to women age 20 or older by August of this year.

The deadline to apply is June 1.

For more information and to obtain a scholarship application, contact Gail M. Flom at (701) 238-7868 or gail.flom@gmail.com.

