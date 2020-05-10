About Town - May 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Lamberth promoted at Simle

Simle Middle School instructional coach Randy Lamberth has been chosen as the school’s assistant principal.

Travel, tourism award winners

Mike Froelich of Laughing Sun Brewery, Bismarck, and Claudia Berg, of the State Historical Society of North Dakota, have been awarded Governor's Travel and Tourism Awards by Gov. Doug Burgum, Tourism Director Sara Otte Coleman and Destination Marketing Association of North Dakota President Searle Swedlund.

Berg received the Legend Award for Travel and Tourism Industry Leadership. This award recognizes an individual who has demonstrated legendary leadership in the tourism industry statewide and beyond. This individual's long-term leadership in the areas of destination development must be proven by a significant impact in visitor spending and/or creating differentiated communities.

Froelich received the Flint Firestarter Award for a Tourism Development Project. This award recognizes a new offering that has opened in a downtown district that has the potential to attract visitors and enhance the Main Street experience by offering improved amenities and spark future development.

