About Town - March, 15, 2020

Pilots awarded

Ray Brooks, Clinton Cook and Walter Coombe, all of Bismarck, were presented with awards for participating in the “Fly North Dakota Airports” Passport Program.

The passport program presents awards to pilots for flying to airports in the state as well as attending FAA Safety Seminars and visiting the two North Dakota Air Museums.

Coombe won a gold award level for visiting all 89 public use airports in North Dakota, visiting both air museums and attending at least three FAA safety seminars.

Brooks won a silver award for visiting at least sixty airports, one air museum and attending two safety seminars.

Cook won a bronze award for visiting at least thirty airports and attending one safety seminar.

