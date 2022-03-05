About Town - March 5, 2022

Agency chosen
Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe, Bismarck, has been named the 2021 Agency of the Year for service by the Great Plains Food Bank. This is the highest honor given to one of the Great Plains Food Bank’s 200 hunger relief partner agencies.
Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe is a meal site that offers homemade meals and good conversations. They also provide to-go meals and pantry shelves for visitors to take items home. Executive Director Mark Meier and volunteers have served over 300,000 meals since 2009.