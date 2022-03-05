 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

About Town - March 5, 2022

Agency chosen

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe, Bismarck, has been named the 2021 Agency of the Year for service by the Great Plains Food Bank. This is the highest honor given to one of the Great Plains Food Bank’s 200 hunger relief partner agencies.

Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe is a meal site that offers homemade meals and good conversations. They also provide to-go meals and pantry shelves for visitors to take items home. Executive Director Mark Meier and volunteers have served over 300,000 meals since 2009.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Four reasons why you should be eating more pistachios

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News