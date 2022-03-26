About Town - March 26, 2022

Pilots awarded

Bob Simmers and Kai Engstrom, both of Bismarck, were presented with awards for participating in the “Fly North Dakota Airports” Passport Program.

The passport program presents awards to pilots for flying to airports in the state as well as attending FAA safety seminars and visiting the two North Dakota Air Museums.

Simmers won a gold award level for visiting all 89 public use airports in North Dakota, visiting both air museums and attending at least three FAA safety seminars.

Engstrom won a silver award for visiting at least 60 airports, one air museum and attending two safety seminars.

