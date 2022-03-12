About Town - March 12, 2022

Legion to recognize Fetch

Vernon Fetch, Mandan, will be awarded the North Dakota American Legion Distinguished Service Award by the North Dakota American Legion at 1 p.m. June 25 at the Department Convention in Dickinson. Fetch was nominated by the Bismarck American Legion Post #1.

Fetch graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Bismarck and attended Bismarck Junior College. He enlisted in the North Dakota Army National Guard in 1953 and entered active duty (Army) in 1954. He was released from active duty in February of 1956 and re-enlisted in the National Guard in 1957. He served in various combat engineer units with duty assignments in the U.S., Germany and Honduras. Fetch was discharged from the ND Army National Guard in 1995 in the grade of Colonel 0-6.

He has been a member of the American Legion for 48 years.

Hendrickson honored

John Hendrickson, Mandan, has received the Outstanding Achievement in Land Stewardship Award at the Society for Range Management’s 75th Annual Meeting in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The Award is presented by the Society for Range Management for outstanding achievement to members and other qualified individuals and groups working with rangelands.

