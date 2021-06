Club awarding scholarships

The Bismarck-Mandan Business and Professional Women's Club will award two scholarships for $1,500 in honor of member Esther Hample.

Scholarships are open to women age 20 or older by August of this year. The deadline to apply is July 2.

For more information and to obtain an application, go to the BPW Facebook Public Group page or contact Gail Flom at 701-238-7868 or gail.flom@gmail.com.

