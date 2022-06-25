 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
About Town - June 25, 2022

Two get awards

Sara Berger and Jill Johnson have received the 2022 Innovation in Teaching – Small Enrollment Award and Inspiring Colleague Award from the North Dakota State University Office of Teaching and Learning.

Berger is assistant professor of practice and Johnson a faculty member in the NDSU School of Nursing at Sanford Health in Bismarck.

State P.E.O. elects

The North Dakota P.E.O. Sisterhood elected officers at its convention June 3-4 in Bismarck.

Area officers include Jean King, Chapter F, Bismarck, president; and Darleen Bartz, Chapter N, Bismarck, organizer.

Next year's convention is set for June 2-3 in Bismarck.

