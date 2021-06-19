About Town - June 19, 2021

New AMVETS officers

ND Department of AMVETS and local AMVETS Post 9 elected and appointed officers to serve for 2020-21.

Bismarck AMVETS Post 9 officers are Scott Langemo, commander; Doug Webber, first vice commander; Dale Hurt, second vice commander; Jerry Clooten, third vice commander; Lyle Schuchard, adjutant officer; Joe Bachmeier, finance officer; John Adolf, judge advocate; Norm Delzer, provost marshal.

ND AMVETS Department officers elected from Bismarck Post 9 are Jim Nelson, past commander; Dick Jose, judge advocate; Gary Maddock, alternate national executive committeeman.

The convention was held in Fargo and the Post 9 meeting was held at AMVETS Post 9 in Bismarck.

