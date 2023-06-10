Rural, public health awards recipient

The 38th Annual Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health will recognize an area outstanding North Dakota rural health and public health advocate on June 15 for his accomplishments.

Public Health Worker of the Year – Brenton Nesemeier,

director of field services at the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services, Bismarck

Daughters of the American Revolution award

Nancy Legerski, Bismarck, received second place Daughters of the American Revolution women’s essay contest for her essay “The Potholes of our Lives.” The theme was “caring for our daughters.” She is the honorary state regent and a member of the Minishoshe-Mandan Chapter of Bismarck.

Bismarck Parks and Recreation recognized

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District has been honored with the U.S. Tennis Association Northern Member Organization of the Year Award for 2023.

The award recognizes outstanding service by clubs, community tennis associations, schools, national junior tennis and learning chapters, park and recreation agencies, and other member organizations in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and northwestern Wisconsin.