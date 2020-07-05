About Town - July 5, 2020
ABOUT TOWN

About Town - July 5, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Daughters of the American Revolution awards

North Dakota Daughters of the American Revolution recently received national honors.

North Dakota was virtually awarded first place in the North Central Division in the following categories: Commemorative Events for the 100th Chapter Anniversary of the Dacotah Chapter, Fargo; Service to American, National Day of Service; and the Women’s Issues Essay Contest, topic women’s health.

Nancy Legerski, Bismarck, received second place nationally for her essay on Women’s Issues, Health, the theme was domestic violence. She is a member of the Minishoshe-Mandan Chapter of Bismarck.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News