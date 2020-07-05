About Town - July 5, 2020

Daughters of the American Revolution awards
North Dakota Daughters of the American Revolution recently received national honors.
North Dakota was virtually awarded first place in the North Central Division in the following categories: Commemorative Events for the 100th Chapter Anniversary of the Dacotah Chapter, Fargo; Service to American, National Day of Service; and the Women’s Issues Essay Contest, topic women’s health.
Nancy Legerski, Bismarck, received second place nationally for her essay on Women’s Issues, Health, the theme was domestic violence. She is a member of the Minishoshe-Mandan Chapter of Bismarck.
