About Town - July 31, 2021
About Town - July 31, 2021

Toastmasters awards

The Highnooners Toastmasters Club No. 3171 in Bismarck earned the Select Distinguished Club Award for the 2020-21 club year that ended June 30. The Highnooners club achieved seven Distinguished Club Program goals for excellence in communication and leadership.

Achieving educational awards during the year were:

Pathways Level 1 - Cindy Moos, Mandy Slag, Kelsey Menge, Chris Gessele.

Pathways Level 2 - Mike Deisz, Marlene Anderson, Reid Flaagan, Greg Redekopp.

Pathways Level 3 - Steve Van Dyke, Barb Steiner.

Highnooners club officers were Kathy Redekopp, president; Greg Redekopp, vice president of education and secretary; Cindy Sanford, vice president of membership; Marlene Anderson, vice president of public relations; Annette Eckroth, treasurer; and Kelsey Menge, sergeant-at-arms.

The club meets on the first and third Tuesdays of each month from 12:05 to 1 p.m. in the Alumni Room, Student Union Building, Bismarck State College, 1425 Schafer St. 

