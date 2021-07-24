About Town - July 24, 2021

District governor named
Scott Ressler of Bismarck and the North Star Lions Club has been named district governor for District 5NW of Lions Clubs International.
Ressler officially became district governor July 1, the start of the Lions year. He replaces Kevin Bean, also of Bismarck. District 5NW covers western North Dakota.
Ressler grew up in Mott and graduated from Mott Lincoln High School. He then attended North Dakota State College of Science. Early jobs focused on the parts business. He eventually got into the investment business for 20 years and then was a sales manager for a sandblasting manufacturer and equipment supplier. He took on the role of business manager for his church prior to retirement.
Ressler and his wife, Sandy, also a Lion, have been honored with the Lions’ Melvin Jones Fellowship.