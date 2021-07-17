About Town - July 17, 2021

Sertoma recognizes
The Bismarck Sertoma Club recently presented awards to two members.
The Sertoma Club Service to Mankind Award was given to Jill Wiese for her life of giving and caring for others. She served in the National Guard, works as a nurse at Sanford and the Bismarck Cancer Center as well as volunteers with the Washburn Ambulance, Huff Hills Ski Patrol and helps build homes in Guatemala.
Randy Bina received the Sertoman of the Year Award. Bina is the executive director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation.
Extension volunteers honored
Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener Program awards ceremony.
The Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food pantries and encourages pollinator conservation.
After participants complete 40 hours of classwork, they are known as Master Gardener interns. They can become certified Master Gardener volunteers by volunteering 48 hours of time during a two-year period on horticultural projects in cooperation with NDSU Extension.
Area volunteers honored at the awards program include:
Communications Award - The Dirt newsletter team consisting of Laura Kourajian, Bismarck; Rena Mehlhoff, Mandan; Cathy Ruebel, Mandan; Caitlin Stegmiller, Flasher; and Martha Willand, Bismarck.
Feeding the Hungry - Annette Kost, Bismarck.
Innovation Award - Diane Gronfur, Bismarck.
100 Hour Service Club Members - These Master Gardeners volunteered 100 hours or more but less than 200 hours in 2020: Sandy Bieber, Bismarck; Mary Heyerman, Bismarck.
Certified Master Gardener Volunteers - These individuals completed their 48-hour volunteer internship in 2020: Lucas Brendel, Bismarck; Zoe Manstrom, Bismarck.
Master Gardener Diagnosticians - This individual completed a 20-hour apprenticeship in 2020: Meigan Cameron, Bismarck.
Submit briefs for About Town (Burleigh/Morton County) to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.