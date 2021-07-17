About Town - July 17, 2021

Sertoma recognizes

The Bismarck Sertoma Club recently presented awards to two members.

The Sertoma Club Service to Mankind Award was given to Jill Wiese for her life of giving and caring for others. She served in the National Guard, works as a nurse at Sanford and the Bismarck Cancer Center as well as volunteers with the Washburn Ambulance, Huff Hills Ski Patrol and helps build homes in Guatemala.

Randy Bina received the Sertoman of the Year Award. Bina is the executive director of Bismarck Parks and Recreation.

Extension volunteers honored

Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener Program awards ceremony.

The Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food pantries and encourages pollinator conservation.