Extension volunteers honored

Master Gardeners were honored during the recent North Dakota State University Extension Master Gardener program awards ceremony.

The Extension Master Gardener Program is a volunteer service organization that beautifies communities, educates the public about gardening, donates fresh produce to local food pantries and encourages pollinator conservation.

After participants complete 40 hours of classwork, they are known as Master Gardener interns. They can become certified Master Gardener volunteers by volunteering 48 hours of time during a two-year period on horticultural projects in cooperation with NDSU Extension.

Area volunteers honored at the awards program include:

Adult Education Award – Jaden Deckert, Baldwin.

Elder Care Project – Annette Kost, Bismarck.

100 Hour Service Club members – These Master Gardeners volunteered 100 hours or more but less than 200 hours in 2022: Sandy Bieber, Bismarck; Elizabeth Hill, Bismarck; Annette Kost, Bismarck.

200 Hour Service Club members - These Master Gardeners volunteered more than 200 hours in 2022: Mary Heyerman, Bismarck.