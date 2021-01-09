 Skip to main content
About Town - Jan. 9, 2021
ABOUT TOWN

About Town - Jan. 9, 2021

Kincaid recognized

Gary Kincaid, Mandan, has been recognized as Volunteer of the Year by Special Olympics North Dakota.

Kincaid has been involved with Special Olympics North Dakota-Mandan for more than 30 years. He has served as coach, management team member, tournament director, fan and family member. He is a local Special Olympics North Dakota basketball coach, coordinating the annual area basketball tournament and assisting with the track and field and bowling programs.

Submit briefs for About Town (Burleigh/Morton County) to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.

