About Town - Jan. 8, 2022

Individuals honored

Mike Dwyer, Terry Fleck, Sindhuja S. Pillai-Grinolds, all of Bismarck, and Bill Robinson, Mandan, were honored during the 58th Annual Joint North Dakota Water Convention and Irrigation Expo held in Bismarck.

Dwyer was inducted into the North Dakota Water Users Hall of Fame. Induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for individuals who have demonstrated an extended commitment to develop, manage and protect North Dakota’s water resources.

Fleck, Pillai-Grinolds and Robinson were honored with the Water Wheel Award by the North Dakota Water Users Association and North Dakota Water Resource Districts Association for their dedication and professionalism in documenting and promoting the state’s water resources.

Daughters of the American Revolution grant

Rebecca Martinson, family and consumer instructor at Wilton Public School, is the 2022 recipient of the Daughters of the American Revolution Helen Pouch Grant for education. Since 2018, two $500 grants have been available for each state and the District of Columbia.

Applicants must be a classroom teacher for grades kindergarten through 12th grade, must be endorsed by a local DAR chapter, and complete the grant award application.

Area 2021 state winners include Stacy Boeshans, Wilton Public School science instructor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0