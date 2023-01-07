About Town - Jan. 7, 2023

Individuals honored

Terry Fleck, Loren DeWitz, Paul Moen, all of Bismarck; James Schmidt of Huff and U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., were honored during the 59th annual Joint North Dakota Water Convention and Irrigation Workshop held Dec. 8 in Bismarck.

Fleck was honored with the Upper Missouri Water Association Distinguished Service Award. The award is presented annually to a person or group from each of the four states within the association: the Dakotas, Montana and Wyoming. Award winners are recognized for their distinguished service in the field of water resource development and a quality environment.

Fleck has been chairman of the Friends of Lake Sakakawea since 2006, represents North Dakota as a recreational representative on the Missouri River Recovery and Implementation Committee, a 70-member committee made up of federal, state, tribal and stakeholders from throughout the basin.

DeWitz was honored with the Water Wheel Award by the North Dakota Water Users Association and North Dakota Water Resource Districts Association for his dedication and professionalism in documenting and promoting the state’s water resources.

DeWitz is a lifelong North Dakota farmer who developed the first center pivot in the spring of 1970. He has been chairman of the North Dakota Board of Water Well Contractors since 2013 and serves on the North Dakota Irrigation Association board.

Moen also was honored with the Water Wheel Award. Moen has worked for the Department of Water Resources since 1995 and currently serves as a data processing coordinator for the agency.

Hoeven was inducted into the North Dakota Water Users Hall of Fame. Induction into the Hall of Fame is reserved for people who have demonstrated an extended commitment to develop, manage and protect North Dakota’s water resources.

Hoeven serves as North Dakota’s 22nd U.S. Senator and a member of the Senate Energy and Water Development Appropriations Committee following 10 years of service as the state’s governor.

Schmidt was commissioned as commodore in the North Dakota Mythical Navy by Gov. Doug Burgum. The rank of commodore is bestowed on leaders who have proven a commitment to develop, manage, and protect North Dakota’s water resources.

Schmidt was first elected to the North Dakota House of Representatives in 2010 but his life’s work and passion about water, its management and purposes started in 1977, working as a water resource planning staff biologist for the USDA Soil Conservation Service.