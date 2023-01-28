About Town - Jan. 28, 2023

Mother of the Year award

She is the 74th woman in North Dakota history to hold this honor. Schmautz has worked as a child life specialist with Sanford Health for 16 years and helped start the first pediatric palliative care program in the state.

Governor’s Awards for the Arts

Established in 1977, the North Dakota Governor’s Awards for the Arts is a biennial program by the Governor’s Office and North Dakota Council on the Arts to recognize organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the arts in the state. Recipients are chosen for expanding arts opportunities to new audiences, creating appreciation for North Dakota’s cultural heritage, making the arts more central to education and incorporating arts into community life. The nominees' length of service within the state is also a factor.