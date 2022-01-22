 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ABOUT TOWN

About Town - Jan. 22, 2022

  • 0

Aid for ag studies

The Foundation for Agricultural Education and Development in cooperation with Women Involved in Farm Economics is offering two $1,000 Marilyn Spiker/Sheila Massey Memorial Scholarships.

The applicants may be any woman enrolling in an agricultural-related field who will begin her first or second year of college studies in the fall of 2022.

Contact Phyllis Howatt at 701-256-2151 or howphy@midco.net for more information or an application.

The application, two letters of recommendation and a current photo must be sent to Howatt by March 15.

Special consideration will be given to any applicant who is a member of WIFE or FAED, or the daughter, granddaughter, sister or niece of a current member.

