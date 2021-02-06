 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
About Town - Feb. 6, 2021
ABOUT TOWN

About Town - Feb. 6, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

Ellingson to be honored 

Julie Ellingson, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association executive vice president, will be honored as the Agriculturist of the Year at this year’s Little International Showmanship Contest.

The 95th Little International will be held Friday and Saturday. Little International is organized by more than 300 members of North Dakota State University’s Saddle and Sirloin Club and led by manager Kadey Holm.

Ellingson has worked for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association since 1998. She started as communications director and has since assumed the role of executive vice president. Ellingson and her family also run Ellingson Angus at St. Anthony.

Submit briefs for About Town (Burleigh/Morton County) to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News