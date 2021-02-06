About Town - Feb. 6, 2021

Ellingson to be honored

Julie Ellingson, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association executive vice president, will be honored as the Agriculturist of the Year at this year’s Little International Showmanship Contest.

The 95th Little International will be held Friday and Saturday. Little International is organized by more than 300 members of North Dakota State University’s Saddle and Sirloin Club and led by manager Kadey Holm.

Ellingson has worked for the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association since 1998. She started as communications director and has since assumed the role of executive vice president. Ellingson and her family also run Ellingson Angus at St. Anthony.

